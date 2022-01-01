Go
KC Hopps

1800 Genessee Street

Popular Items

Charred Wings
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.

1800 Genessee Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
