KC's Rib Shack

Authentic Southern BBQ! A New England favorite for decades.

837 Second St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Georgia Gold Sauce
QQ for 2$48.00
C-Red Sauce
Pull Pork Sandwich$14.00
Brisket Dinner$21.00
Side Cornbread$1.00
Apple Tree Sauce
Cornbread$1.00
Pick Two$22.00
signature Sauce
Location

837 Second St.

Manchester NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
