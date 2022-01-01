Ke-Uh Sunny Isles
Come in and enjoy!
17875 COLLINS AVE
Location
Sunny Isles Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Lentrecote Steak-Fries & Famous Sauce Bistro was born from the love me and my wife have always had for this type of food. Every time we would go on a trip we would try to find restaurants with this concept. Not having one around pushed me to start trying different recipes and every wedding anniversary I would make my wife a Lentrecote dinner and every year the sauce got better and better. About a year ago we started selling the sauce and the more we sold it, the more it became apparent that people wanted the restaurant. The rest is not a story its happening now. Our first location located in Sunny Isles Beach is now open!
