Keagan's is a proud local pub, situated in the heart of Virginia Beach Town Center. We have a full menu offer for lunch, dinner and late night, that encompasses the best pub items to be found in the area, including many that stay true to our Irish roots. Keagan's is also the #1 destination in the area for live entertainment, sports viewing and we have both private and semi-private areas available for parties and events.

244 Market Street

Popular Items

1lb Wings$13.00
Fish & Chips$16.00
Onion Rings$4.00
Wachos$14.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
Big Bacon Burger$14.00
BYO Burger$12.00
Nickle for a pickle$0.05
Turkey Avocado Club$13.50
Kid Grill Chs$7.00
Location

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

