Keane's Woodfired Catering

Open Fridays 4pm- 8pm. Pre-Ordering available! Check back weekly for our rotating family meals and specials.
Keane’s specializes in red-oak smoked proteins, wood-fired veggies and seasonal sides. We offer an array of catering services and a BBQ Take-Out in Cranston, RI.

1850 Broad St.

Popular Items

Smoked Mushroom Sandwich$12.00
Portobello Mushroom, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Jalapeno & Cilantro Slaw, Pickles and BBQ sauce, Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Dressed Greens or Potato Salad
House BBQ Sauce$0.50
Hanoi Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Chicken, chili mayo, pickled veg, cilantro and scallion, Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Dressed Greens or Potato Salad
Classic BBQ Family Meal$62.00
Feed the whole family! Includes: 1 LB of Pulled Pork, 1 LB of Brisket, Coleslaw, Buttermilk Dill Potato salad , Cornbread & Pickles- Feeds 4
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Topped with Red slaw, pickles and BBQ sauce, Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Dressed Greens or Potato Salad
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Topped with Pickled beets and BBQ Mustard
Honey Cornbread$3.00
Mac and Cheese$9.00
with chives & cheddar, a house favorite!
Keane's Chili Pie (Frozen)$10.00
Our house chili topped with cheddar and baked in a flakey pie crust. Frozen to bake fresh at home!
Location

1850 Broad St.

Cranston RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
