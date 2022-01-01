Kearney restaurants you'll love
Giambalvo's
751 Watson Drive Suite H, Kearney
|Popular items
|Rose Pasta
|$11.00
The former "off the menu" favorite request. Cheese Stuffed Tortellini, Covered in our Creamy Version of House Marinara. Anything goes with sauce so add Meatballs, Italian Sausage Link, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for additional.
|Chicken Parmesan (Pasta)
|$12.00
A seasoned, lightly breaded and fried chicken breast, layered on a bed of spaghetti, covered in house made marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with bread.
|Wings
|$8.50
6 wings per order, served tossed in choice of sauce: BBQ , Garlic Parmesan, Mild Buffalo or Plain. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Chicken In a Sack
110 e 6th st, Kearney
|Popular items
|BBQ
BBQ flavored shredded chicken topped with dill pickle, homemade coleslaw, and Wabash BBQ sauce.
You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos
|SUPER BACON RANCH POPPER
Ranch flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, Colby Jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, and homemade jalapeño cream cheese spread and ranch dressing.
You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos
|BACON RANCH
Ranch flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and homemade Ranch dressing.
You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D'Creamery
105 S. Jefferson Street, Kearney
|Popular items
|BURRITO
|$11.00
3 Scrambled Eggs, with your choice of veggies, potato, cheese and meats!
|BISCUIT AND GRAVY MEAL
|$11.00
Half Order B & G, 2 Eggs and Country Potatoes
|ONE SLIDER
|$4.00