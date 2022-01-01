Kearney restaurants you'll love

Kearney's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Kearney restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Giambalvo's

751 Watson Drive Suite H, Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rose Pasta$11.00
The former "off the menu" favorite request. Cheese Stuffed Tortellini, Covered in our Creamy Version of House Marinara. Anything goes with sauce so add Meatballs, Italian Sausage Link, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for additional.
Chicken Parmesan (Pasta)$12.00
A seasoned, lightly breaded and fried chicken breast, layered on a bed of spaghetti, covered in house made marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with bread.
Wings$8.50
6 wings per order, served tossed in choice of sauce: BBQ , Garlic Parmesan, Mild Buffalo or Plain. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch
More about Giambalvo's
Chicken In a Sack image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Chicken In a Sack

110 e 6th st, Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ
BBQ flavored shredded chicken topped with dill pickle, homemade coleslaw, and Wabash BBQ sauce.
You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos
SUPER BACON RANCH POPPER
Ranch flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, Colby Jack cheese, jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, and homemade jalapeño cream cheese spread and ranch dressing.
You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos
BACON RANCH
Ranch flavored shredded chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and homemade Ranch dressing.
You choose how you want it served, either as a: Slider, Taco, Salad, Bowl, or Nachos
More about Chicken In a Sack
D'Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D'Creamery

105 S. Jefferson Street, Kearney

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BURRITO$11.00
3 Scrambled Eggs, with your choice of veggies, potato, cheese and meats!
BISCUIT AND GRAVY MEAL$11.00
Half Order B & G, 2 Eggs and Country Potatoes
ONE SLIDER$4.00
More about D'Creamery
