Kearney restaurants you'll love

More about Cunningham’s Journal
Cunningham’s Journal
15 W 23rd St., Kearney
|Popular items
|Journal Bites
|$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
|Cheeseballs
|$10.00
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
|Quesadilla
Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Good Evans
Good Evans
1010 3rd Ave., Kearney
|Popular items
|Cambridge
|$10.00
Smoked ham and bacon, cheddar, and jack cheese on seasoned hash browns, with two eggs any style, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.
|Buttermilk
House-made pancake batter served with maple syrup & whipped butter.
|Avocado Toast
|$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
More about Gillie's Bar
GRILL
Gillie's Bar
1822 Central Ave, Kearney
|Popular items
|Tacos (Tues Promo: TACOS1)
|$2.50
Corn or flour tortilla filled with meat & toppings of choice.
Tuesday Promo Code: TACOS1
|Monster Burrito (Thurs. Promo: BURRITO1)
|$12.00
14” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat & toppings.
Thursday Promo Code: BURRITO1
|Tacos - 6 pack
|$12.00
Corn or flour tortilla with choice of smoked pork, smoked chicken, or ground beef. Choice of toppings: onion, cilantro, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño, lime wedge.
More about Gambino's Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza
2715 2nd Ave, Kearney
|Popular items
|Large Meat Cravers
|$19.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
|Breadsticks
|$3.99
Oven-Baked Breadsticks seasoned with Garlic Butter and Italian Spices. Served with Marinara Sauce. (890/1780 Cal)
|Wings
Bone-In, Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings tossed with your choice of flavor. (350-1790 Cal)
More about Thunderhead Brewing
PIZZA • CHICKEN
Thunderhead Brewing
18 E 21st St, Kearney
|Popular items
|Thunder Zone
|$13.25
|12" Thunderpie
|$20.49
|Garden Salad
|$10.35
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SALADS
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
810 S. 3rd Avenue, Kearney
|Popular items
|10" Taco Pizza
|$11.00
Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crushed Doritos
|Cheesy Bread Sticks
|$6.00
Classic Crust with Garlic Parmesan Butter, Provolone Cheese, served with Marinara.
|10" Mighty Meat Pizza
|$11.00
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Cunningham’s Journal
610 Talmadge St., Kearney
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Journal Bites
|$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
|Build A Trio
Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.
More about Coppermill Steakhouse
Coppermill Steakhouse
421 Talmadge St #2, Kearney
|Popular items
|Coppermill Burger
|$13.00
8oz house grind topped with gouda, bacon, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
House-made bread pudding with pecans and vanilla bean ice cream
|Wedge
|$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola dressing and crumbles, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, chives, garlic croutons and black pepper
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
801 3rd Avenue, Kearney
More about Mixed Up Soda Shop
Mixed Up Soda Shop
2 Ave 39th Street, Kearney