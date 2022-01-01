Kearney restaurants you'll love

Must-try Kearney restaurants

Cunningham’s Journal image

 

Cunningham’s Journal

15 W 23rd St., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Journal Bites$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
Cheeseballs$10.00
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
Quesadilla
Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Good Evans image

 

Good Evans

1010 3rd Ave., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cambridge$10.00
Smoked ham and bacon, cheddar, and jack cheese on seasoned hash browns, with two eggs any style, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.
Buttermilk
House-made pancake batter served with maple syrup & whipped butter.
Avocado Toast$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
More about Good Evans
Gillie's Bar image

GRILL

Gillie's Bar

1822 Central Ave, Kearney

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos (Tues Promo: TACOS1)$2.50
Corn or flour tortilla filled with meat & toppings of choice.
Tuesday Promo Code: TACOS1
Monster Burrito (Thurs. Promo: BURRITO1)$12.00
14” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat & toppings.
Thursday Promo Code: BURRITO1
Tacos - 6 pack$12.00
Corn or flour tortilla with choice of smoked pork, smoked chicken, or ground beef. Choice of toppings: onion, cilantro, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño, lime wedge.
More about Gillie's Bar
Gambino's Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza

2715 2nd Ave, Kearney

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Meat Cravers$19.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Breadsticks$3.99
Oven-Baked Breadsticks seasoned with Garlic Butter and Italian Spices. Served with Marinara Sauce. (890/1780 Cal)
Wings
Bone-In, Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings tossed with your choice of flavor. (350-1790 Cal)
More about Gambino's Pizza
Thunderhead Brewing image

PIZZA • CHICKEN

Thunderhead Brewing

18 E 21st St, Kearney

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thunder Zone$13.25
12" Thunderpie$20.49
Garden Salad$10.35
More about Thunderhead Brewing
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS

Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

810 S. 3rd Avenue, Kearney

Avg 3.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Taco Pizza$11.00
Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crushed Doritos
Cheesy Bread Sticks$6.00
Classic Crust with Garlic Parmesan Butter, Provolone Cheese, served with Marinara.
10" Mighty Meat Pizza$11.00
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
610 Talmadge St., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadilla
Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Journal Bites$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
Build A Trio
Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Coppermill Steakhouse image

 

Coppermill Steakhouse

421 Talmadge St #2, Kearney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coppermill Burger$13.00
8oz house grind topped with gouda, bacon, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli
Bread Pudding$10.00
House-made bread pudding with pecans and vanilla bean ice cream
Wedge$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola dressing and crumbles, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, chives, garlic croutons and black pepper
More about Coppermill Steakhouse
801 3rd Avenue, Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
2 Ave 39th Street, Kearney

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mixed Up Soda Shop

