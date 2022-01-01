Kearney American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Kearney
Cunningham’s Journal
15 W 23rd St., Kearney
|Popular items
|Cheeseballs
|$10.00
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
|Build A Trio
Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.
|(8) Wings
|$12.00
Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.
Good Evans
1010 3rd Ave., Kearney
|Popular items
|Buttermilk
House-made pancake batter served with maple syrup & whipped butter.
|Garden Omelet
Spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, fire roasted artichokes, topped with swiss cheese, and herb cheese spread. & green onion.
|Classic
|$3.00
Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.
Cunningham’s Journal
610 Talmadge St., Kearney
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Chicken
|$18.00
3 chicken skewers grilled and basted with house BBQ sauce with mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.
|Ribeye Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled ribeye with fried onion strips and monterrey jack cheese on a hoagie.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
|Journal Bites
|$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.