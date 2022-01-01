Kearney American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Kearney

Cunningham’s Journal image

 

Cunningham’s Journal

15 W 23rd St., Kearney

Cheeseballs$10.00
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
Build A Trio
Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.
(8) Wings$12.00
Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.
Good Evans image

 

Good Evans

1010 3rd Ave., Kearney

Buttermilk
House-made pancake batter served with maple syrup & whipped butter.
Garden Omelet
Spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, fire roasted artichokes, topped with swiss cheese, and herb cheese spread. & green onion.
Classic$3.00
Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.
Cunningham’s Journal image

 

Cunningham’s Journal

610 Talmadge St., Kearney

Hawaiian Chicken$18.00
3 chicken skewers grilled and basted with house BBQ sauce with mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.
Ribeye Sandwich$14.00
Grilled ribeye with fried onion strips and monterrey jack cheese on a hoagie.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Journal Bites$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
