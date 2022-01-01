Kearney bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Kearney

Cunningham’s Journal image

 

Cunningham’s Journal

15 W 23rd St., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseballs$10.00
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
Build A Trio
Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.
(8) Wings$12.00
Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.
Gillie's Bar image

GRILL

Gillie's Bar

1822 Central Ave, Kearney

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monster Burrito (Thurs. Promo: BURRITO1)$12.00
14” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat & toppings.
Thursday Promo Code: BURRITO1
Quesadilla (Mon. Promo: QUESADILLA)$12.00
14” grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, meat and fillings of choice.
Monday Promo Code: QUESADILLA
Tacos (Tues Promo: TACOS1)$2.50
Corn or flour tortilla filled with meat & toppings of choice.
Tuesday Promo Code: TACOS1
Thunderhead Brewing image

PIZZA • CHICKEN

Thunderhead Brewing

18 E 21st St, Kearney

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Thunderpie$14.99
Garden Salad$10.35
10" Cheese$10.49
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS

Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

810 S. 3rd Avenue, Kearney

Avg 3.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" DYO Pizza$11.00
Design your pizza the way you want it.
14" Mighty Meat Pizza$17.00
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese
Cheesy Bread Sticks$6.00
Classic Crust with Garlic Parmesan Butter, Provolone Cheese, served with Marinara.
Cunningham’s Journal image

 

Cunningham’s Journal

610 Talmadge St., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hawaiian Chicken$18.00
3 chicken skewers grilled and basted with house BBQ sauce with mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.
Ribeye Sandwich$14.00
Grilled ribeye with fried onion strips and monterrey jack cheese on a hoagie.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Journal Bites$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
