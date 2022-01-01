Kearney bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kearney
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Cunningham’s Journal
15 W 23rd St., Kearney
|Popular items
|Cheeseballs
|$10.00
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
|Build A Trio
Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.
|(8) Wings
|$12.00
Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.
More about Gillie's Bar
GRILL
Gillie's Bar
1822 Central Ave, Kearney
|Popular items
|Monster Burrito (Thurs. Promo: BURRITO1)
|$12.00
14” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat & toppings.
Thursday Promo Code: BURRITO1
|Quesadilla (Mon. Promo: QUESADILLA)
|$12.00
14” grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, meat and fillings of choice.
Monday Promo Code: QUESADILLA
|Tacos (Tues Promo: TACOS1)
|$2.50
Corn or flour tortilla filled with meat & toppings of choice.
Tuesday Promo Code: TACOS1
More about Thunderhead Brewing
PIZZA • CHICKEN
Thunderhead Brewing
18 E 21st St, Kearney
|Popular items
|10" Thunderpie
|$14.99
|Garden Salad
|$10.35
|10" Cheese
|$10.49
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SALADS
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub
810 S. 3rd Avenue, Kearney
|Popular items
|10" DYO Pizza
|$11.00
Design your pizza the way you want it.
|14" Mighty Meat Pizza
|$17.00
Pizza Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Cheese
|Cheesy Bread Sticks
|$6.00
Classic Crust with Garlic Parmesan Butter, Provolone Cheese, served with Marinara.
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Cunningham’s Journal
610 Talmadge St., Kearney
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Chicken
|$18.00
3 chicken skewers grilled and basted with house BBQ sauce with mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.
|Ribeye Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled ribeye with fried onion strips and monterrey jack cheese on a hoagie.
Served with choice fries or onion strips.
|Journal Bites
|$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.