Avocado toast in
Kearney
/
Kearney
/
Avocado Toast
Kearney restaurants that serve avocado toast
Fyre Modern Grill
707 Talmadge St, Kearney
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$14.00
More about Fyre Modern Grill
Good Evans - 50 - GE Kearney
1010 3rd Ave., Kearney
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
More about Good Evans - 50 - GE Kearney
