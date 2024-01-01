Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Kearney

Kearney restaurants
Toast

Kearney restaurants that serve avocado toast

Consumer pic

 

Fyre Modern Grill

707 Talmadge St, Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$14.00
More about Fyre Modern Grill
Avocado Toast image

 

Good Evans - 50 - GE Kearney

1010 3rd Ave., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
More about Good Evans - 50 - GE Kearney

