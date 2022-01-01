Burritos in Kearney

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL

Gillie's Bar

1822 Central Ave, Kearney

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)
Takeout
F*CK YEAH BURRITO (Thurs. Promo: BURRITO1)$14.25
14” flour tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken, cream cheese, grilled jalapeño & onion, bacon, beans, jalapeño jelly & shredded cheese,
Thursday Promo: BURRITO1
Monster Burrito (Thurs. Promo: BURRITO1)$13.75
14” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion, jalapeño, salsa verde, & sour cream. Smother it in homemade pork green Chile for $3.
Thursday Promo Code: BURRITO1
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
14” flour tortilla filled with chorizo, sausage, egg, potato, & cheese.
Thursday Promo Code: THURSBURRITO6
More about Gillie's Bar
PIZZA • SALADS

Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

810 S. 3rd Avenue, Kearney

Avg 3.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Denver Burrito$9.99
Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Jack Cheddar, Side of Salsa
Billy's Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Cheese Sauce, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Waffle Fries, Jack Cheddar, Side of Salsa
More about Billy Jack's Pizza Pub

