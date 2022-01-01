Mac and cheese in Kearney
Kearney restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Cunningham’s Journal
15 W 23rd St., Kearney
|Chicken Mac N Cheese
|$16.00
Baked house mac n cheese topped with grilled chicken, served with salad and choice of one side.
|Side Mac N Cheese
|$3.00
|Kid's Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
Served with a choice of a side.
More about Cunningham’s Journal
Cunningham’s Journal
610 Talmadge St., Kearney
|Chicken Mac N Cheese
|$16.00
Baked house mac n cheese topped with grilled chicken, served with salad and choice of one side.
|Side Mac N Cheese
|$3.00
|Kid's Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
Served with a choice of a side.