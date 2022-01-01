Pies in Kearney

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Good Evans

1010 3rd Ave., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GE Breakfast Pie$11.00
Baked puff pastry, hash brown quinoa & spinach blend, cheddar/jack cheese, diced bacon, and sausage. Topped with GE sausage gravy, two eggs your way, and green onion.
More about Good Evans
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza

2715 2nd Ave, Kearney

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Meatball Pie$13.49
Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Onion,
Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Crazy German Pie$23.49
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian
Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut,
Mozzarella
Mini German Pie$6.49
Canadian Style Bacon, Sliced Italian
Sausage, Onion, Sauerkraut,
Mozzarella
More about Gambino's Pizza
Cunningham’s Journal image

 

Cunningham’s Journal

610 Talmadge St., Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$5.00
More about Cunningham’s Journal

