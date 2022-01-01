Spaghetti in Kearney
Kearney restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Fyre Modern Grill - 707 Talmadge St
Fyre Modern Grill - 707 Talmadge St
707 Talmadge St, Kearney
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.49
|Spaghetti & Meatball
|$18.00
More about Gambino's Pizza - Kearney
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza - Kearney
2715 2nd Ave, Kearney
|Family Deluxe Spaghetti
|$27.49
Spaghetti topped with Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Gambino's Pizza Pasta Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Spices and Parmesan. Served with eight slices of Garlic Bread.
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$9.49
Spaghetti topped with Gambino's Pizza Italian Meatballs, Pasta Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Spices and Parmesan. Served with two slices of Garlic Bread.
|Family Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$24.99
Spaghetti topped with Gambino's Pizza Italian Meatballs, Pasta Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Spices and Parmesan. Served with eight slices of Garlic Bread.