Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Kearney

Go
Kearney restaurants
Toast

Kearney restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Main pic

 

Fyre Modern Grill - 707 Talmadge St

707 Talmadge St, Kearney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatball$18.00
More about Fyre Modern Grill - 707 Talmadge St
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza - Kearney

2715 2nd Ave, Kearney

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti with Meatballs$9.49
Spaghetti topped with Gambino's Pizza Italian Meatballs, Pasta Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Spices and Parmesan. Served with two slices of Garlic Bread.
Family Spaghetti with Meatballs$24.99
Spaghetti topped with Gambino's Pizza Italian Meatballs, Pasta Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Spices and Parmesan. Served with eight slices of Garlic Bread.
More about Gambino's Pizza - Kearney

Browse other tasty dishes in Kearney

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cheesecake

Bleu Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Fudge

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Kearney to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston