Kearny restaurants you'll love

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ani Ramen House - Jersey City
218 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Shrimp Buns
|$9.00
Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
|Pork Buns
|$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Fusion Latina Bakery & Restaurant
866 Kearny Ave. Suite 1, Kearny
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Urban Bricks - Kearny, NJ - UB39
190 Passaic Ave, Kearny