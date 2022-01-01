Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kearny restaurants you'll love

Go
Kearny restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kearny

Kearny's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Kearny restaurants

Ani Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House - Jersey City

218 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (1979 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Buns$9.00
Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
More about Ani Ramen House - Jersey City
Main pic

 

Fusion Latina Bakery & Restaurant

866 Kearny Ave. Suite 1, Kearny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Fusion Latina Bakery & Restaurant
Urban Bricks image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Urban Bricks - Kearny, NJ - UB39

190 Passaic Ave, Kearny

Avg 4.1 (829 reviews)
Delivery
More about Urban Bricks - Kearny, NJ - UB39
Map

More near Kearny to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1761 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (71 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston