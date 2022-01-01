Go
Kebab Casual

Keep it Casual!

KEBABS

2604 Meridian St • $

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Gyro$14.00
Chicken Shawarma with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion and tzatziki
Gyro Fries$10.75
Za'atar Fries topped with tzatziki sauce, braised lamb, crumbled feta and pickled onion
Spiced Lamb Gyro$16.00
Braised Lamb with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion and tzatziki
Falafel Bowl$11.00
Crispy Falafel served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Tahini, Hot Sauce and Pickled Turnip. Served with Beet Hummus. Large Bowl also comes with Kale Salad.
Za'atar Fries Small$4.00
Hand cut shoestring fries tossed in za'atar seasoning, with harissa aioli
Seasonal Veggie Bowl$11.00
Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Zucchini and Onion cooked to perfection on the rotisserie. Served with Rice, Slaw, Kale Salad, Beet Hummus, Garlic Aioli and Pickled Turnip.
Grilled Chicken Shawarma$14.00
Chicken Shawarma with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled turnip, tahini and hot sauce
Lamb & Veggie Bowl$13.50
Braised Lamb and Seasonal Veggies served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Tzatziki and Pickled Onion. Served Beet Hummus. Large comes with Kale Salad as well.
Chicken & Veggie Bowl$13.00
Chicken Shawarma and Seasonal Veggies served over Brown Rice and Sumac Slaw with Harissa Aioli and Pickled Onion. Served with Beet Hummus. Kale Salad also included with large option.
Falafel Wrap$13.00
House Falafel with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled turnip, Tahini, and hot sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

2604 Meridian St

Bellingham WA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

