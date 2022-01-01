Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna

Go
Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Pasta$16.99
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast and served with Parmesan garlic toast points. Add fresh spinach or broccoli if you like!
Chicken Pot Pie$16.99
A comfort food classic, generous chunks of chicken and vegetables enrobed in a savory cream sauce, baked in flaky pie crust.
Farmhouse Tenders$15.99
Fresh juicy chicken strips hand-breaded to order with our special blend of herbs and spices.
House Salad (large)$8.99
Fresh cut lettuce with cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressings.
Add Chicken, Steak, Salmon,Tuna, or Pulled Pork for a few dollars more!
Chopped Salad$12.99
Crisp fresh cut romaine, tossed with heart of palm, tomato, avocado, chick peas, red onion, sliced egg, green pepper and gorgonzola cheese in a lemon basil vinaigrette.
Fish and Chips 2 Piece$14.99
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
Fish and Chips 3 Piece$18.99
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
Keegans Classic$13.99
A half pound of fresh angus sirloin on Brioche with your choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Tender chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Topped with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and chipotle ranch
Irish Spring Rolls$10.99
Wontons stuffed with lean corned beef, cabbage and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1,000 Island Dressing.
Location

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE

Smyrna GA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
