Keego Harbor restaurants you'll love

Keego Harbor restaurants
  • Keego Harbor

Must-try Keego Harbor restaurants

Lodge Grill and Bar - 2812 Orchard Lake Road

2812 Orchard Lake Road, Keego Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maurice Salad$15.99
Crisp mixed greens tossed in The Lodge's own special recipe Maurice dressing with swiss cheese, sweet pickles, turkey, and ham added for delight. Served with a roll
Snowshoe Lawash$14.99
Tender strips of breaded chicken, fresh shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and Cheddar Jack cheese, wrapped in a whole wheat lawash with our homemade ranch dressing. Served with a side of fries & coleslaw
Mackinauk Chicken$19.79
Finely floured chicken breast, chopped and sautéed in garlic & virgin olive oil. Tossed with penne pasta and broccoli, topped with Asiago cheese.
More about Lodge Grill and Bar - 2812 Orchard Lake Road
Sylvan Table

1819 Inverness, Sylvan Lake

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
More about Sylvan Table
Bellacino's - Sylvan Lake

2465 Orchard Lake Rd, Sylvan Lake

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Bellacino's - Sylvan Lake
