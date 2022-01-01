Go
Keepers Seafood Restaurant

FOOD, WINE, MIXED DRINKS AND BEER MAY BE ORDERED ONLINE

3350 Lake Jericho Rd

Popular Items

Seafood Dinner with a side of Cole Slaw$21.99
2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded Cod, fried butterfly shrimp, pan fried oysters, cole slaw and 2 hushpuppies plus 1 side, premium side additional charge.
Onion Rings$3.99
Seafood Tacos (Two)$6.99
2 flour tortillas, cole slaw, cheese and your choice of either fried or baked cod or either sauteed or fried shrimp, topped with our house made sauce..
1 lb Fish$13.98
1 lb or our hand-cut, hand-fileted in house breaded Iclandic Cod fried to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.
Fish, Fries & Hushpuppies$11.99
2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded Cod, an order of Fries and 2 of our house made hush puppies. You can add bread at an additional cost.
Fish Platter For 2; fish w/ 4 hushpuppies$28.99
4 pieces of our hand-fileted, hand breaded Cod, with 4 of our house made hush puppies, plus two servings of 2 regular sides. Premium sides at additional charge.
Cod Fish Sandwich$8.99
2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded (our own house breading) Cod, fried to perfection served on white or marble rye bread.
1/2 lb Fish$6.99
1/2 lb of or our hand-cut, hand-fileted in house breaded Iclandic Cod fried to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.
Hush Puppies$2.99
Our hushpuppies are made from scratch using our long held recipe. These are made in house as ordered. an order has 4 pups. These are a KEEPER!
Fried Pickles$5.99
We hand bread choice large sliced pickles and fry to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Location

3350 Lake Jericho Rd

Smithfield KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Our Best Restaurant

Good country-style cooking with down home friendly service and moderate pricing. Our Best Restaurant has been a destination location for the past 31 years.

Frank's Cookhouse

Oldham County Country Club 19th Hole

Backside Grill

Thank You

