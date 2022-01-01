Kefir Mix
Mix Your Own Kefir Yogurt!
3941 South Bristol Street Ste D
Location
3941 South Bristol Street Ste D
Santa Ana CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
VACA
Spanish eatery providing a mix of tapas & family-style dishes in airy, contemporary digs with a bar.
The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!
Outpost Kitchen
Aussie Owned and Inspired.
All Flavor, No Pretenses.....
Why wouldn't ya mate!
Petrossian SCP
Come in and enjoy!