Go
Toast

Keg & Kitchen

During the COVID-19 restrictions, we are offering takeout orders on a limited schedule. Starting Monday June 15th, we will be allowing guest to dine at our restaurant. Please check our menu options for availability

90 Haddon Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Chicken Wings$15.00
jumbo chicken wings with a choice of Korean, hot & honey, or traditional sauces
Turkey All American$15.50
Turkey Burger: applewood smoked bacon, orange cheddar red onion, pickles, cherry pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato brioche bun
All American Burger$15.50
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Orange Cheddar, Red Onion, Pickles, Cherry Pepper Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Grilled Cheese$13.00
Brie, gruyere, muenster, Vermont cheddar cheese, sourdough V
add: bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. vegan pastrami 5. short rib 5.
hand cut french fries
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese, toasted bread crumbs, V
add applewood smoked bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. short rib 5.
Beyond Burger$16.50
100% plant based vegan burger, lettuce
tomato, pickles, onions sesame seed bun
add: vegan cashew cheese 2. forest mushrooms 3. V
handcut fries
Blackened Mahi Tacos$17.50
Blackened Mahi Mahi, White Bean & Roasted Corn Succotash, Spicy Aioli
Short Rib Sandwich$15.50
6oz slow braised short rib, braising jus, peppery arugula, roasted garlic ricotta, toasted baguette, hand cut fries
Everything Pretzel Bites$9.00
Pueblo queso sauce, everything spice, fried guajillo chile, lime
Kale & Radicchio Salad$13.00
crushed almonds, dried cherries, brie cheese, matchstick fried potatoes,
white balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

90 Haddon Ave

Westmont NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

goodbeet

No reviews yet

plant based, gluten free, dairy free, organic

The Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caffe Aldo Lamberti

No reviews yet

Fresh-caught seafood and an award winning wine list are just two of the many reasons why Caffe Aldo Lamberti is a New Jersey landmark. Enjoy house-made pastas, mouth-watering raw bars, prime steaks & chops and a delicious variety of contemporary Italian dishes, all of which can be expertly paired with wine or cocktails by our sommelier.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston