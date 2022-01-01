Go
Located in the heart of Milwaukee's West Allis neighborhood, Kegel's Inn serves up the most authentic German cuisine, where everything is made from time honored traditional family recipes. Inside you'll find a warm atmosphere, friendly service and one of the most beautiful beer halls in the country. With incredible hand painted murals, original leaded glass windows, and heavy wooden beams, one can almost hear rounds of "Du Bist Mein Herzen" reverberating in the Bierstube. Since 1924, Kegel's Inn has been the locals' go-to destination for authentic German cuisine and continues to top the charts as one of the best places to catch a Friday Fish Fry in Milwaukee.

5901 W National Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel Large$19.00
Clam Chowder$5.00
Clausthaler NA (6pk)$10.00
APPS - Kugel Wurst$8.00
Potato pancake wrapped brat bites!
APPS - Cheese Curds$8.00
A pile of local cheese curds!
Xtra Coleslaw$0.50
Beef Goulash$27.00
Savory choice sirloin tips slow cooked in traditional paprika gravy. Served over noodles.
*No soup * No salad * No substitutions *
Hofbrau Original - 6pack$12.00
Loaded Brat - The Herbivore$9.00
All brats include coleslaw, pickle & kettle chips
Beyond brat, lemon schmear, topped with cucumber, radish, carrots, cabbage and dill slaw.
Side of Potato Pancakes$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5901 W National Ave

West Allis WI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

