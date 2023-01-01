Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Kekuli Cafe - OK College Kelowna
Banner picView gallery

Kekuli Cafe - OK College Kelowna

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1000 KLO rd

Kelowna, CN V4T 2Z1

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1000 KLO rd, Kelowna CN V4T 2Z1

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink - 200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue Kelowna, CN V1Y 0B1
View restaurantnext
El Taquero - 1443 Ellis St A
orange starNo Reviews
1443 Ellis St A Kelowna, CN V1Y 2A3
View restaurantnext
Kekuli Cafe - West Kelowna
orange starNo Reviews
307-3550 Carrington Road Westbank, CN V4T 2Z1
View restaurantnext
Born to Shake - 889 Vaughan Ave Unit 110
orange starNo Reviews
889 Vaughan Ave Unit 110 Kelowna, CN V1Y 0H8
View restaurantnext
The Train Station Pub - 1177 Ellis St Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
1177 Ellis St Unit A Kelowna, CN V1Y 1Z5
View restaurantnext
Normans Diner 2 - 110-235 Hollywood Road North
orange starNo Reviews
110-235 Hollywood Road North Kelowna, CN V1X 6A8
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kekuli Cafe - OK College Kelowna

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston