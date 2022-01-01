Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery
Sláinte
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
619 SW Water ST • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
619 SW Water ST
Peoria IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kenny’s Westside Pub
We're taking every precaution possible, including proper distancing of tables, employees wearing masks, with hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant.
Macks
Come in and enjoy!
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
American - Gastro Pub
Spice Hospitality
Come in and enjoy!