Keller restaurants you'll love

Keller restaurants
Toast
  • Keller

Keller's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Chicken
Must-try Keller restaurants

DeVivo Bros Eatery image

 

DeVivo Bros Eatery

750 South Main Street suite #165, Keller

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Pasta$14.50
Creamy Pesto Sauce With Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes, And Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Tossed With Spaghetti And Topped With Toasted Pine Nuts
Chicken Fried Chicken With Sausage Gravy-$14.50
Fresh Chicken Breast, Hand Battered And Fried, Covered In Our House Made Sausage Gravy Served With Mashed Potatoes And Classic Peas
Bolognese Pasta$15.00
Delicious Garlic, Wine, And Meat Sauce Made With Angus Beef, Spicy Sausage, And Mushrooms Tossed With Fresh Pappardelle Pasta
More about DeVivo Bros Eatery
Elote Mexican Kitchen image

 

Elote Mexican Kitchen

12584 N. Beach Street #110, Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (1337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.99
A 16oz Bowl of our delicious Tortilla Soup.
Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, sour cream, House made sauces
Chips and Queso$3.99
Chips and White Queso served with Pico de Gallo
More about Elote Mexican Kitchen
Oliva Italian Eatery image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Oliva Italian Eatery

12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (4713 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne alla Vodka$9.99
penne pasta in creamy vodka sauce
Side Caesar Salad$2.99
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, house made crutons
Kid Pasta$5.99
with choice of butter, marinara, meat sauce, or meat ball
More about Oliva Italian Eatery
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Keller image

 

No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Keller

801 S. Main Street, #109, Keller

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Keller
Wicked Wing Pub image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Wing Pub

5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120, Fort Worth

Avg 4.7 (434 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wicked Wing Pub
Banner pic

 

JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar

5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Avocado Taco$3.99
Roasted Brisket Taco$4.99
Chips and Salsa To-Go$2.99
More about JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Don Taco - Ft. Worth

3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Don Taco - Ft. Worth
Restaurant banner

 

Hush Keller

211 South Main Street, Keller

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Hush Keller
Restaurant banner

 

Mango's Breakfast Brunch - Keller

900 South Main Street, Keller

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mango's Breakfast Brunch - Keller

