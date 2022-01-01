Keller restaurants you'll love
DeVivo Bros Eatery
750 South Main Street suite #165, Keller
Popular items
Pesto Pasta
$14.50
Creamy Pesto Sauce With Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes, And Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Tossed With Spaghetti And Topped With Toasted Pine Nuts
Chicken Fried Chicken With Sausage Gravy-
$14.50
Fresh Chicken Breast, Hand Battered And Fried, Covered In Our House Made Sausage Gravy Served With Mashed Potatoes And Classic Peas
Bolognese Pasta
$15.00
Delicious Garlic, Wine, And Meat Sauce Made With Angus Beef, Spicy Sausage, And Mushrooms Tossed With Fresh Pappardelle Pasta
Elote Mexican Kitchen
12584 N. Beach Street #110, Fort Worth
Popular items
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$5.99
A 16oz Bowl of our delicious Tortilla Soup.
Burrito
$9.99
Flour tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, sour cream, House made sauces
Chips and Queso
$3.99
Chips and White Queso served with Pico de Gallo
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Oliva Italian Eatery
12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633, Fort Worth
Popular items
Penne alla Vodka
$9.99
penne pasta in creamy vodka sauce
Side Caesar Salad
$2.99
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, house made crutons
Kid Pasta
$5.99
with choice of butter, marinara, meat sauce, or meat ball
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Keller
801 S. Main Street, #109, Keller
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Wing Pub
5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120, Fort Worth
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar
5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth
Popular items
Fried Avocado Taco
$3.99
Roasted Brisket Taco
$4.99
Chips and Salsa To-Go
$2.99
Don Taco - Ft. Worth
3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101, Fort Worth
Hush Keller
211 South Main Street, Keller
Mango's Breakfast Brunch - Keller
900 South Main Street, Keller