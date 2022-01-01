Bruschetta in Keller
Keller restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about DeVivo Bros Eatery
DeVivo Bros Eatery
750 South Main Street suite #165, Keller
|GF Bruschetta
|$9.50
Perfectly Seasoned Tomato Mixture Served With Toasted Gluten Free Bread Squares
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
Perfectly Seasoned Tomato Mixture Served With Crostini Bread
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
Perfectly Seasoned Tomato Mixture Served With Crostini Bread
More about Oliva Italian Eatery
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Oliva Italian Eatery
12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633, Fort Worth
|Bruschetta.
|$7.99
lightly toasted bread topped with tomato relish, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil
|Bruschetta
|$9.99
lightly toasted bread topped with tomato relish, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil