Chicken enchiladas in Keller

Keller restaurants
Keller restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Don Taco - DT - Fort Worth

3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$9.75
More about Don Taco - DT - Fort Worth
BG pic

 

JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth

5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans.
(can not mix enchiladas)
A La Carte Chicken Enchilada$2.99
Santa Fe Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce & melted cheese. Served on top of refried beans and then topped with Mexican slaw & Parmesan cheese.
More about JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth

