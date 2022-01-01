Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Keller

Go
Keller restaurants
Toast

Keller restaurants that serve fajitas

Banner pic

 

JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth

5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Combo Beef & Shrimp Fajitas$18.95
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of
corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
More about JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth
Item pic

 

Elote Mexican Kitchen - 12584 N. Beach Street #110

12584 N. Beach Street #110, Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (1337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Fajita Peppers & Onions$2.00
Family Fajitas$54.99
Fajitas$0.00
Chicken, Beef, or Combo. Served with hand cut onions, peppers, choice of rice, beans, and tortillas
More about Elote Mexican Kitchen - 12584 N. Beach Street #110

Browse other tasty dishes in Keller

Carrot Cake

Bean Burritos

Cake

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pasta

Ravioli

Burritos

Map

More near Keller to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston