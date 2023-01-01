Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Keller

Keller restaurants
Keller restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth

5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth

Blue Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas$19.95
Three crab enchiladas smothered with chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, Mexican slaw and topped with a shrimp skewer and orange pico. Served on top of cilantro lime rice & a side of black beans
Shrimp Enchiladas$15.99
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
Lupes Comida Con Sabor - Keller -

2122 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS PLATE$17.49
