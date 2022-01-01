Tacos in Keller
Keller restaurants that serve tacos
DeVivo Bros Eatery
750 South Main Street suite #165, Keller
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Fresh Whitefish (Your Choice Of Grilled Or Blackened) Topped With Cilantro, Green Cabbage And Sour Cream Sauce Served With Black Beans
|GF Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Fresh Whitefish (Your Choice Of Grilled Or Blackened) Topped With Cilantro, Green Cabbage & Sour Cream Sauce Served With Black Beans
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.00
3 Chorizo and Egg Tacos topped with Cheese and Roasted Poblano Salsa. Served with Breakfast Potatoes.
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar
5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth
|Kid's Bean & Cheese Taco
|$5.49
|Machacado Taco
|$3.79
|Bacon, Eggs, & Cheese Taco
|$3.49