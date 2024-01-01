Tortas in Keller
Keller restaurants that serve tortas
More about Don Taco - DT - Fort Worth
Don Taco - DT - Fort Worth
3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101, Fort Worth
|Torta
|$10.95
More about JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth
5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth
|Ground Beef Torta
|$9.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
|Al Pastor Torta
|$11.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
|Red Chili Pork Torta
|$12.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.