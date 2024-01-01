Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Keller

Go
Keller restaurants
Toast

Keller restaurants that serve tortas

Banner pic

 

Don Taco - DT - Fort Worth

3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta$10.95
More about Don Taco - DT - Fort Worth
Item pic

 

JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth

5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ground Beef Torta$9.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Al Pastor Torta$11.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
Red Chili Pork Torta$12.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
More about JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar - Ft. Worth

Browse other tasty dishes in Keller

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Lobsters

Enchiladas

Cheesecake

Fish Tacos

Fajita Salad

Map

More near Keller to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston