Kelly's Bakery - 110c Delafield Street
Open today 7:30 AM - 2:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Location
110c Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie NY 12601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza Mia- Highland - 3650 rt 9w suite e
No Reviews
3650 rt 9w suite e highland, NY 12528
View restaurant