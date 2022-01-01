Go
Toast

Kelly's Bar and Lounge

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

FRENCH FRIES

6012 Centre Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Wedges$3.50
Garlic Aoli$0.50
Full Size Mac$8.00
Grilled Salad$11.00
Burger$11.00
Ranch$0.50
faber Tequila$4.00
Beyond Burger$11.00
French Dip$12.00
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6012 Centre Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slice on Broadway

No reviews yet

New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!!

Tako

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Sisters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wings & a Prayer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston