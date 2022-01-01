Kelly's Korner Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
907 E Yorba Linda Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
907 E Yorba Linda Blvd
Placentia CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rembrandt’s Kitchen and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Meat Up BBQ
Craft Beer, and Hickory Smokehouse.
PizzaRev
PizzaRev empowers you to Craft Your Own custom personal pizza, using only the freshest ingredients and PizzaRev's delicious homemade pizza dough.
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa