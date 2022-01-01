Go
Toast

Kelly's Korner Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

907 E Yorba Linda Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV

Location

907 E Yorba Linda Blvd

Placentia CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rembrandt’s Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Meat Up BBQ

No reviews yet

Craft Beer, and Hickory Smokehouse.

PizzaRev

No reviews yet

PizzaRev empowers you to Craft Your Own custom personal pizza, using only the freshest ingredients and PizzaRev's delicious homemade pizza dough.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston