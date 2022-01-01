Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill

Kelly's Lake House

No reviews yet

Located directly on the banks of beautiful Lake Pepin with the best view there is on the entire Mississippi River, don't believe us, come check for yourself and you be the judge. Over a 100 feet of Dock's available for boaters to tie up their boat and stop in for a bite to eat and cold drinks. Outside seating available on our deck over looking Lake Pepin. Come on in to and enjoy the A/C in our newly decorated porch. Lined with picture windows, there is no bad seat, with views of the Lake from every chair. Newly built bar that seats 20 people and the addition of 8 new 60" TV's really up's the atmosphere of the "Bar Room". We also offer the "Boat Room". Have a group of over 10 or up to 35 people? Come aboard the "Boat", with a new table built from the old bar that replicated an old wooden Cris Craft boat. Worried about not be able to see the Lake? We installed a 6 ft. projected live stream of Lake Pepin, so there is no seat in the entire place you don't have a good view of the Lake.

