Kelly's Steak & Seafood

Located in historic Boalsburg, Pennsylvania Just minutes from downtown State College and the University Park Campus, Kelly’s Steak and Seafood is a purveyor of fine American dining taking influence from Asia, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.
Kelly’s strives to be the premier steak and seafood restaurant in the mid-price casual dining range of the Central Pennsylvania Region.
Our focus is serving consistent quality food at a great value. Kelly’s Steak and Seafood philosophy can be stated simply; we want you to have a wonderful family-friendly dining experience.
Every member of the staff at Kelly’s shares this sentiment – from the front door to the kitchen door. Our guests are our reason for existence; without them there would be no Kelly’s. We view each table as a chance to have a new “regular” and do our utmost to assure that you leave happy. We look forward to serving you.

Crab & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Blue crab meat, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese and sweet onion. served with sliced baguette bread
Warm Spinach
baby spinach leaves, sweet pepper bacon vinaigrette, sweet grape tomatoes, crumbled bacon, onion, and egg. topped with a warm walnut encrusted goat cheese wheel. Served with dressing on the side
Kids Teriyaki Tenderloin
Teriyaki Tenderloin$12.00
Seared pieces of tenderloin, sweet soy-ginger sauce, toasted sesame seeds and scallions
Bleu Cheese
crisp romaine lettuce, creamy blue cheese dressing, toasted hazelnuts, sweet baby tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and julienne pear. Served with dressing on the side
Kelly's Burger$12.00
1/2 lb. ground patty, Kelly's burger spread, marinated pickled onion, tomato and shredded iceberg lettuce
Kelly's House Salad
tender baby greens, scallions celery, ginger-lime vinaigrette, mandarin oranges and candied pecans. Served with dressing on the side
Chop Chop
crisp romaine lettuce, creamy balsamic vinaigrette, smoked turkey, salami, garbanzo beans, julienne basil, Parmesan cheese and diced roma tomatoes
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, dijon mustard, old bay seasoning, and panko breadcrumb. Served on a brioche roll with a house made artichoke tartar sauce.
Caesar
tender romaine, Kelly’s classic Caesar dressing, fresh garlic Parmesan croutons and grated Asiago cheese. Served with dressing on the side.
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
316 Boal Ave

Boalsburg PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
