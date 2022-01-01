Southern
Seafood
Soul Food
Kelz Kitchen Downtown
Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
156 Forsyth Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30303
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
156 Forsyth Street Southwest, Atlanta GA 30303
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!
Cru - Glen Iris
Atlanta's official pre-game experience!
Atlantas top rated Hookah lounge!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
9 Mile Station
Located on The Rooftop of Ponce City Market.