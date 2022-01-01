Kemah restaurants you'll love
Kemah's top cuisines
Must-try Kemah restaurants
Prohibition 52
609 Bradford Avenue, Kemah
|Old Fashioned
|$9.99
Served on a Potato Bun. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and a Pickle Spear.
|Southern Chicken Fried Steak
|$14.99
Classic Sirloin Steak fried to perfection with our special batter. Served with Whipped Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, and a house made Country Gravy.
|Fish and Chips
|$14.99
Beer battered Cod fried to perfection. Served with Natural Cut Fries, Malted Tarter and Cucumber Slaw.
VooDoo Hut
511 Bradford Ave, Kemah
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.99
Cheddar, swiss, american, beefsteak tomatoes, Scratch Bacon, served on your choice of Scratch Rye, White, or Wheat bread.
|12" New York Style
|$9.99
Authentic Hand Tossed NY Style Thin Crust Pizza
|12" Cauliflower NY Style
|$12.99
Keto Certified Cauliflower Crust, with NY Style Pizza Sauce, shredded mozzarella, and your choice of toppings. You won't know you are eating healthy!
Outriggers Fish Taco Co
1026-B Marina Bay Drive, Kemah
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
|Crab Dip
|$8.00
Okies Yardhouse
1010 Marina Bay Drive, Clear Lake Shores
Hoo Doo Cajun Kitchen #2
1002 aspen rd, kemah