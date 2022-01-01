Kemah restaurants you'll love

Kemah restaurants
Toast
  • Kemah

Kemah's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Food Trucks
Must-try Kemah restaurants

Prohibition 52 image

 

Prohibition 52

609 Bradford Avenue, Kemah

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Old Fashioned$9.99
Served on a Potato Bun. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and a Pickle Spear.
Southern Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Classic Sirloin Steak fried to perfection with our special batter. Served with Whipped Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, and a house made Country Gravy.
Fish and Chips$14.99
Beer battered Cod fried to perfection. Served with Natural Cut Fries, Malted Tarter and Cucumber Slaw.
More about Prohibition 52
VooDoo Hut image

 

VooDoo Hut

511 Bradford Ave, Kemah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$9.99
Cheddar, swiss, american, beefsteak tomatoes, Scratch Bacon, served on your choice of Scratch Rye, White, or Wheat bread.
12" New York Style$9.99
Authentic Hand Tossed NY Style Thin Crust Pizza
12" Cauliflower NY Style$12.99
Keto Certified Cauliflower Crust, with NY Style Pizza Sauce, shredded mozzarella, and your choice of toppings. You won't know you are eating healthy!
More about VooDoo Hut
Outriggers Fish Taco Co image

 

Outriggers Fish Taco Co

1026-B Marina Bay Drive, Kemah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Chicken Taco$4.00
Crab Dip$8.00
More about Outriggers Fish Taco Co
Okies Yardhouse image

 

Okies Yardhouse

1010 Marina Bay Drive, Clear Lake Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Okies Yardhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Hoo Doo Cajun Kitchen #2

1002 aspen rd, kemah

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hoo Doo Cajun Kitchen #2

