Chicken tenders in Kemah

Go
Kemah restaurants
Toast

Kemah restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Prohibition 52 image

 

Prohibition 52

609 Bradford Avenue, Kemah

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.99
More about Prohibition 52
Item pic

 

VooDoo Hut

511 Bradford Ave, Kemah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$10.99
Hand Battered strips of chicken breast fried with Scratch Toast, Scratch White Cream Gravy, and served over a bed of Scratch Hand Cut Fries
More about VooDoo Hut

Browse other tasty dishes in Kemah

Tacos

Map

More near Kemah to explore

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston