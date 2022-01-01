Chicken tenders in
Kemah
/
Kemah
/
Chicken Tenders
Kemah restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Prohibition 52
609 Bradford Avenue, Kemah
Avg 4.5
(29 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$9.99
More about Prohibition 52
VooDoo Hut
511 Bradford Ave, Kemah
No reviews yet
Chicken Strips
$10.99
Hand Battered strips of chicken breast fried with Scratch Toast, Scratch White Cream Gravy, and served over a bed of Scratch Hand Cut Fries
More about VooDoo Hut
