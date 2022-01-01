Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Kemah
/
Kemah
/
Shrimp Tacos
Kemah restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
VooDoo Hut
511 Bradford Ave, Kemah
No reviews yet
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
$7.99
Scratch Seasoned Blackened Shrimp, with Chimichurri Slaw, Pico de gallo, and Chipotle Aioli On Corn Tortillas
More about VooDoo Hut
Outriggers Fish Taco Co
1026-B Marina Bay Drive, Kemah
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco
$4.50
More about Outriggers Fish Taco Co
