Shrimp tacos in Kemah

Kemah restaurants
Kemah restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

VooDoo Hut image

 

VooDoo Hut

511 Bradford Ave, Kemah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$7.99
Scratch Seasoned Blackened Shrimp, with Chimichurri Slaw, Pico de gallo, and Chipotle Aioli On Corn Tortillas
More about VooDoo Hut
Outriggers Fish Taco Co image

 

Outriggers Fish Taco Co

1026-B Marina Bay Drive, Kemah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
More about Outriggers Fish Taco Co

