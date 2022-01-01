Tacos in Kemah

Kemah restaurants that serve tacos

Brisket Tacos image

 

VooDoo Hut

511 Bradford Ave, Kemah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Tacos$6.99
Smoked Brisket with Cilantro and Onions with a BBQ Aioli on Corn Tortillas
Outriggers Fish Taco Co image

 

Outriggers Fish Taco Co

1026-B Marina Bay Drive, Kemah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco$4.00
Buffalo Shrimp Taco$4.00
Shrimp Taco$4.00
