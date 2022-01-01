Go
Kemuri Japanese Barú

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:00 AM

No reviews yet

2616 Broadway

Redwood City, CA 94063

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Garlic Shrimp Bowl$18.95
Soft-shell shrimps, shrimp flavor seasoned rice, bell pepper, Umami Cajun sauce, spring mix, garlic chips, cut lemon
Yaki-Oni Benedict$15.00
Grilled rice ball, poached egg, House-smoked bacon, Furikake, scallion, Kemuri hollandaise sauce
Kemuri Udon$15.50
Long simmered Oxtail broth, Chasu meat, a hint of Yuzu, **No Oxtail meat
Shishito Pepper (v)$7.50
with smoked soy sauce & bonito flakes. Tell us No bonito flakes for a vegetarian option.
Atsuage Tofu & Veggie Tempura (v)$14.00
Deep fried tofu (Atsuage) & veggie tempura, with smoked soy dipping sauce & bonito flakes. tell us No bonito flakes for a vegetarian option
Garlic Rice & Wagyu Steak$25.95
Dice cut Wagyu steak (cooked medium rare or medium), crispy rice, garlic butter, scallion *This order would take about 20-25 min to grill.
Kemuri Green Salad$8.50
Fresh greens with Kemuri mushroom dressing. Vegetarian option
Wagyu Beef Curry Udon$18.50
Long simmered Wagyu beef curry, assorted veggies, bonito flakes, scallion
Cauliflower$8.50
with Umami garlic sauce & olive oil
Shiitake Karaage (v)$10.00
Deep fried Shiitake mushroom, with Kemuri tartar sauce with Japanese pickles. Vegetarian option

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

2616 Broadway, Redwood City CA 94063

Directions

