Go
Toast

Cindy's on the Barge

Come in and enjoy!

888 Ken Lake Marina Ln

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

888 Ken Lake Marina Ln

Hardin KY

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ralph's Harborview Grill

No reviews yet

Homemade southern cooking from our fresh burgers, hand cut Ribeye steaks and hand breaded chicken and shrimp to our famous KY Lake Hot Brown, all on beautiful Kentucky Lake!

Big Apple Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

A Murray-area favorite since 1983!

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Granola Girls

No reviews yet

Baking up goodness with you in mind! Granola Girls is an allergy-friendly bakery that serves up sweets that are free of many of the main allergens. Stop in and see us or place an order custom-made just for you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston