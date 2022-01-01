Go
Toast

Grizz's Grub Hub

Come in and enjoy!

538 Arena Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coke
Plain Pretzel$5.00

Location

538 Arena Ave

Soldotna AK

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Odie's

No reviews yet

Sandwiches, Soup, Cookies & Caffeine

ACC - Alaska Christian College

No reviews yet

Just got out of class? Come and refresh with a Ice Cold beverage! Need a break from work? Get a Pick me up before heading back into things! Just finished your assignments? Reward yourself with your loyalty points from the store! ACC Student Store is here to quench your thirst and satisfy your midday snack craving.

Señor Panchos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucy's Market

No reviews yet

Artisanal cheeses, fresh loaves, specialty grocery, and wholesome food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston