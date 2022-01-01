Kendall Park restaurants you'll love

Kendall Park restaurants
Toast
  • Kendall Park

Kendall Park's top cuisines

Thai
Indian
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Kendall Park restaurants

Bikanervala image

 

Bikanervala

3000 Route 27, Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Channa Bhatura$7.99
Deep fried bread served with cheak peas masala portion
Kulcha$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
Butter Naan$2.49
Traditional Indian refined Floor butter bread cooked in oven (Tandoor)
More about Bikanervala
Restaurant banner

 

moghul express 2

3122 ROUTE 27, KENDALL PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Malai Kofta$13.95
Roti$2.50
Mattar Paneer$13.95
More about moghul express 2
Main pic

 

El Toro Loco - Kendall Park

3000 NJ-27, Kendall Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about El Toro Loco - Kendall Park
