Roti in Kendall Park

Kendall Park restaurants
Kendall Park restaurants that serve roti

Bikanervala

3000 Route 27, Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Makki Ki Roti 'n' Serso sag$8.99
Tandoori Butter Roti$1.99
A light, Flat, unleavened crispy bread baked in oven (Tandoor)
More about Bikanervala
moghul express 2

3122 ROUTE 27, KENDALL PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roti$2.50
More about moghul express 2

