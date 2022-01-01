Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Roti in
Kendall Park
/
Kendall Park
/
Roti
Kendall Park restaurants that serve roti
Bikanervala
3000 Route 27, Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(869 reviews)
Makki Ki Roti 'n' Serso sag
$8.99
Tandoori Butter Roti
$1.99
A light, Flat, unleavened crispy bread baked in oven (Tandoor)
More about Bikanervala
moghul express 2
3122 ROUTE 27, KENDALL PARK
No reviews yet
Roti
$2.50
More about moghul express 2
