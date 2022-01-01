Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse overlooks the scenic Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kendall’s features exceptional, approachable cuisine, warm, thoughtful service in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. With a menu featuring shareable appetizers, brick-oven flatbreads, char-broiled burgers, sandwiches and wood-fired meats, Kendall’s is a great place for casual lunches, apres-golf snacks, group dinners, private parties and more.
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW
Popular Items
Location
Coon Rapids MN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
