Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse overlooks the scenic Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kendall’s features exceptional, approachable cuisine, warm, thoughtful service in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. With a menu featuring shareable appetizers, brick-oven flatbreads, char-broiled burgers, sandwiches and wood-fired meats, Kendall’s is a great place for casual lunches, apres-golf snacks, group dinners, private parties and more.

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp$19.95
Sweet Chili Sauce, Coleslaw & Fries
Fish & Chips$17.95
Hand-Battered Cod Bites, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw & Fries
Steak Bites$16.95
Whisky-Glazed Cajun Steak & Horseradish Cream Sauce
Mushroom Flatbread$12.95
Roasted Mushrooms, Boursin, Rosemary, Parmesan & Sherry Aioli
Tavern Burger$11.95
Make it Your Way with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. 1/2 Lb Burger Cooked to Awesome with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub Plant Based Patty $2. Sub GF Bun $1
Rotisserie Chicken Melt$15.95
Thick-Cut Bacon, Smoked Gouda & Garlic Mayo on Grilled Sourdough with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub GF Bread $1.
Pot Pie$15.95
Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie
Whisky Burger$16.95
Whisk-Glazed with Thick-Cut Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Garlic Aioli. 1/2 Lb Burger Cooked to Awesome with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub Plant Based Patty $2. Sub GF Bun $1
Chicken Mac & Cheese$16.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Creamy Cheddar & Gouda
Location

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW

Coon Rapids MN

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

