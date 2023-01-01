Go
Main picView gallery

Kendallville Elks - Pro Shop - 120 Weston AVE

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

120 Weston AVE

Kendallville, IN 46755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

120 Weston AVE, Kendallville IN 46755

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Place
orange starNo Reviews
538 East Albion Street Avilla, IN 46710
View restaurantnext
Deja Brew - - Central Noble Jr/Sr High School
orange starNo Reviews
302 Cougar Court Albion, IN 46701
View restaurantnext
One 10 Main - 110 W 300 N
orange starNo Reviews
110 West Main St. Albion, IN 46701
View restaurantnext
Coterie Pizza - 1850 South Randolph Street
orange starNo Reviews
1850 South Randolph Street Garrett, IN 46738
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St
orange star4.3 • 232
114 N Main St Auburn, IN 46706
View restaurantnext
Fireside Craft Burgers & Brews
orange starNo Reviews
101 S. Detroit St LaGrange, IN 46761
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Kendallville

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kendallville Elks - Pro Shop - 120 Weston AVE

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston