Salmon in Kennebunk

Kennebunk restaurants
Kennebunk restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Rosella KPT -

1 Chase Hill Road, Kennebunk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$16.00
salmon, avocado, fresno chili, and fresh shiso (japanese basil/mint family)
More about Rosella KPT -
Duffy's Tavern & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk

4 Main Street, Kennebunk

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Salmon$24.00
Pan seared salmon, onion, bell pepper, carrot, potato, rice, curry sauce
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, balsamic glaze, mashed potato, vegetable
Blackened Salmon Tacos$16.00
blackened salmon, pineapple jalapeno slaw, sriracha honey aioli, flour tortilla
More about Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk

Map

