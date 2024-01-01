Salmon in Kennebunk
Kennebunk restaurants that serve salmon
Rosella KPT -
1 Chase Hill Road, Kennebunk
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$16.00
salmon, avocado, fresno chili, and fresh shiso (japanese basil/mint family)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk
4 Main Street, Kennebunk
|Curry Salmon
|$24.00
Pan seared salmon, onion, bell pepper, carrot, potato, rice, curry sauce
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, balsamic glaze, mashed potato, vegetable
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$16.00
blackened salmon, pineapple jalapeno slaw, sriracha honey aioli, flour tortilla